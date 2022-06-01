KINGSPORT - Greg Loren Bement, 67, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Born in Jamestown, N.Y., he lived in Florida for many years and the last 21 years in East Tennessee. The most important things to Greg were his family, faith, and fast cars, in that order. He was a great storyteller and was gifted in many things, as a craftsman and mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thorold and Bess Bement.
Greg is survived by his loving wife, Tina Bement; four sons, Loren Bement and wife Misty, Jordan Rawls and wife Koty, Ian Bement, and Andrew Bravo and wife Kristy; grandchildren, Ayden Bement, Shae Bement, Trey Rawls, Chase Bravo, and Izabella Bement; siblings, Pastor Gary Bement and wife Sylvia, and Teri Nicklin and husband Bob; nephews, Bret Bement and wife Traci and Jared Bement and wife Mary Beth; four great nephews; and two great nieces.
The family will receive friends at the home, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
