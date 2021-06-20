GATE CITY, VA - Greg Bishop, age 62 of Gate City, VA entered into rest after a brief period of declining health on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Bro. Charles Bogle officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Shane McDavid, Chris Bishop, Terry Chapman, and Eddie Burke
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Uplift Church 358 US Hwy 23 Weber City VA 24290.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to JCMC ICU Team for excellent care, and Terry “Chap” Chapman.
