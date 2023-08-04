March 8, 1959 – July 31, 2023
MARYVILLE - Greg Allen of Maryville, TN, went home to Heaven on July 31, 2023 due to heart complications at the age of 64. Greg was born to the late J.L. and Betty Allen and grew up in Alcoa, TN, graduating from Alcoa High School where he was letterman in several sports. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from University of Tennessee in Transportation and Logistics. He was married to his best friend and love of his life, Karen, for over 41 years. They raised their family in Kingsport where they resided for 36 years. Greg spent 40 years in Global Logistics at Eastman Chemical Company. His career allowed him to travel extensively throughout the US and internationally. Greg was a passionate leader, manager, and mentor to others. He was also a long-term member in the Dangerous Goods Advisory Council, an international non-profit organization promoting safety of hazardous materials transportation. Greg served as an elected board member, elected treasurer, vice-chairman and chairman of the board. He made numerous contributions to safety where he was well-liked and highly respected by his colleagues and helped mentor young professionals as they entered the hazmat transportation field. Greg adored spending time with his wife, three children, and six grandchildren, which he got to indulge more often upon his retirement and relocation to Maryville. His favorite hobby was going to all his grandchildren's games with his wife. Greg loved the game of baseball, and especially enjoyed coaching both sons through their baseball years. He spent many special vacations at Hilton Head Island with his family. He was an avid chef and spoiled anyone who came over with a fantastic meal. He was a kind, gentle and generous man who was very soft spoken and had a true servant's heart, passionate about caring for others. One of his greatest joys was showing off photos and telling stories of his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Greg is preceded in death by his mother-in-law Mary Fritz. He is survived and will be forever adored by his beloved wife Karen F. Allen; sons Andrew Allen (Mallory), Benjamin Allen (Katherine); daughter, Hannah Overton (Blake); grandchildren Hudson, Millie and Turner Allen, Maddox and Marlee Overton, Mary Allen; siblings Mark Allen (Beth), Jama Allen (Christine); father-in-law Tom Fritz; sisters-in-law Sandy Kennedy (Bill), Janet Irwin (Rick), Robin Fritz; several precious nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends. The family will receive friends at Rose Mann Funeral and Cremation, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, on Monday, August 7th from 4:30-6:30pm. The Funeral Service will follow with Dr. Jeff Roberts officiating. We will meet at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Ave on Tuesday, August 8th for a 1:00pm Graveside Service. Pallbearers are Hudson Allen (honorary), Mark Allen, Jama Allen, Will Irwin, Bixby Kennedy, Bradley Allen, and Patrick Moore. In lieu of flowers please perform an act of kindness in Greg's memory. Online condolences may be extended at rosefuneraltn.com.