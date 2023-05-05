Isaiah 40:31 (KJV) “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
Granville Curtis “GC” Begley, 86, went to his heavenly home on 5/3/2023, with his loving family all around him.
He had a deep love for God, family (both blood and military), and country. He was a United States Air Force veteran, a Korean War veteran, and retired from the Tennessee Air National Guard 134th Air Refueling Group as Deputy Chief of the Fire Department.
He also retired from the Kingsport Fire Department as a fire inspector and arson investigator. GC was past president of the Tennessee Fire Safety Inspectors Association, past president of Kingsport Area Safety Council, a Master Mason, 32nd Degree Mason, and Jericho Shriner, serving in the Marching Patrol and Roadrunners. He was a member of Jesters of Tennessee; the Carters Valley Ruritan; the Air Force Sergeants Association; the First Tennessee Regional Group Mustang car club; the V.F.W; and the American Legion. GC also served on the Board of Directors of Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department and was Past President of Valley View Community Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horton and Ida Begley; sister, Audrey Fletcher; brothers, Doug Begley and “Buddy” Begley.
He is survived by Shelby, his wife of 64 years; his son Steve Begley and daughter in law Tammy; his sisters, Faye Calhoun, Edna Churchwell, and Joyce Begley; brother and sister-in-law, Royce (Euna Mae) Begley; grandchildren, Amanda Burton and Justin Greer; great-grandchildren, Addeson Webb, Caeden Webb, and Stella Greer; many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved very much; and many of his military family.
The Begley family would like to thank and express deep appreciation for the staff at Asbury Place Kingsport for their loving care during this time.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Valley View Cemetery. Members of the Kingsport Fire Dept. will serve as pallbearers and will dispatch the last call.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Shriner Roadrunners – Jericho Temple, Attention: Transportation Fund, 1100 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.