Isaiah 40:31 (KJV) “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

Granville Curtis “GC” Begley, 86, went to his heavenly home on 5/3/2023, with his loving family all around him.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you