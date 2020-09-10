DUFFIELD, VA - Grady Nickolas “Nick” Owens, 39, Duffield, VA departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Nick was born in Sullivan County, TN on May 5, 1981 to Linda Kay (Baldwin) Owens and the late Grady Homer Owens. Nick had a heart of gold and a giving spirit and was loved by many; he will be missed.
In addition to his father, his paternal grandparents, Alonzo Flanery and Leona Owens; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Allie Williams Baldwin; uncle, Eugene “Chico” Baldwin preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughters, Madison and Lidia Owens who changed his life, He loved them with all his heart; his mom, Linda Owens Turner and step-dad, Terry Turner; sisters, Chelsey Owens Frantz and boyfriend, Stacy Kern, Trista Owens Hensley and husband, Dennis; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 f rom 5-7 p.m. at the former Sloantown Primitive Baptist Church located in Duffield, VA.
The family requests that anyone wishing to help with funeral expenses to please contact the Gate City Funeral Home.
An online guest register is available for the Owens family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Grady Nikolas “Nick” Owens.