DUFFIELD, VA - Grady Nickolas “Nick” Owens, 39, Duffield, VA departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 f rom 5-7 p.m. at the former Sloantown Primitive Baptist Church located in Duffield, VA.
The family requests that anyone wishing to help with funeral expenses to please contact the Gate City Funeral Home.
