KINGSPORT - Grady Milan Lawson, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a stroke. He was a 1958 graduate of Sullivan High School. After graduation he entered the US Army where he spent two years in Germany. Grady was an employee at Eastman Chemical Company for 34 years before his retirement in 1997. He served as the sound technician for Reservoir Road Baptist Church where he attended for many years. Grady was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Madge Smith Hicks; step-father, Richard Hicks, father, Andrew J. Lawson; Stepmother, Dorothy Ramey Lawson; sisters, Irene, Ruby B., and Oilene Lawson; granddaughter, Kacie Lawson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years Geneva Lawson; sons, Lawrence Lawson and Jason Lawson and wife Heather; grandchildren, Kevin Lawson, Laken Lawson, Allison Stapleton, Charlotte McClain and husband Dakota; great-grandchildren, Rylan Samuel Canipe, Corbin Waylen McClain, Oliver Edward Lee McClain, Taylor and Caylin Wheatley; brothers, Rufus Lawson, William “Bill” Lawson, Dewey Lawson, Mark Steven Lawson; sister, Betsy Pauline Sarber; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Keith Smith and Pastor Gene Mullins officiating.
A military graveside service with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will be held at 1pm on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery located at 215 Heroes Drive Mountain Home, Tennessee 37684 (Please use the State of Franklin Rd. entrance) by 12:50pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Wilcox Hall 3rd floor and Dr. Delwadia and staff for their loving care.
