KINGSPORT - Grady Milan Lawson, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a stroke.
The family will receive from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Keith Smith and Pastor Gene Mullins officiating.
A military graveside service with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will be held at 1pm on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery located at 215 Heroes Drive Mountain Home, Tennessee 37684 (Please use the State of Franklin Rd. entrance) by 12:50pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Wilcox Hall 3rd floor and Dr. Delwadia and staff for their loving care.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Lawson family.