KINGSPORT - Grady Lee Lyall, 79, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord at noon on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a brief illness. Grady had been a resident of Kingsport his entire life. He retired from Meridia Bread Co. where he had worked for 17 years. Grady loved to fish, hunt, and play golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronda and Irene S. Lyall; one sister; and one brother.
Grady is survived by his wife, Pearl Moody Lyall; brothers-in-law, Willis Moody and Bill Ramey; aunt, Eva Sutherland; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.