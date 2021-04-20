KINGSPORT - Grady “Bud” Stamper, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 am in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 am with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating.
The Entombment & Committal Service will follow at 12:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or The Alzheimer’s Association.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Grady “Bud” Stamper and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.