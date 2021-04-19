KINGSPORT - Grady “Bud” Stamper, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Grady was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother whose greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Grady was a Christian and attended the Baptist church.
He retired as a supervisor with Rental Uniform Company following thirty-five years of service.
Grady was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Fleenor Stamper; father, Charles L. Stamper, Jr.; wife, Marie Stamper; sister, Jean Stapleton; brothers, Jim, Jack and Tommy Stamper.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Yvonne Jessee (Gary), Jean Culbertson, Dean Stamper (Tammy), Lisa Hobbs (Randy) and Sherri Sizemore (David); twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 am in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 am with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating.
The Entombment & Committal Service will follow at 12:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or The Alzheimer’s Association.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
