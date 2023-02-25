Kingsport - Grady Bell, Jr., 80, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

He was born November 12, 1942, in Altoona, AL to the late Grady and Pearl Goble Bell, Sr.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you