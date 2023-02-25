Kingsport - Grady Bell, Jr., 80, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
He was born November 12, 1942, in Altoona, AL to the late Grady and Pearl Goble Bell, Sr.
Grady was a loving and devoted son, husband, father and brother who made family his main priority.
He was a small business owner for many years and retired from Eastman Chemical Company following twenty-eight years of service.
Grady was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Masons.
He attended West View Primitive Baptist Church and Arcadia Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed participating in mission trips.
He enjoyed traveling, classic cars and trucks, NASCAR, was an avid Alabama football fan and enjoyed working on projects with his son, Lynn and spending time with his friends.
In addition to his parents, Grady was preceded in death by his loving wife of twenty-six years, Wanda Collier Bell; siblings, James Bell, Geneva Nix, Gail McGlaughn and Eddie Bell.
Those left to cherish Grady’s memory are his son, Grady Lynn Bell and wife, Noelle; sister, Rebecca Jenkins; eighteen nieces and nephews; many great friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Elder Burnice Sybert officiating.
Military honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 will follow at 3:00 pm in Section W at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Grady Bell, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
