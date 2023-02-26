Grady Bell, Jr. Feb 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kingsport - Grady Bell, Jr., 80, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 22, 2023.The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Elder Burnice Sybert officiating. Military honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 will follow at 3:00 pm in Section W at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Grady Bell, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Armed Forces Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you