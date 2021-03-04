KINGSPORT - Grada L. Starnes, age 78 of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was a retiree of Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after 30+ years of service. She was a member of Homeland Baptist Church where she was also a member of the “Sisters in Christ” ladies’ group. She loved her church and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary D. Fulton Fields; and sister, Karen Fields.
She is survived by her son, Marcus Starnes and wife, Lydia; granddaughters, Victoria Starnes and Whitley Starnes Honeycutt and husband, Cody; sister, Brenda Carr; several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral ceremony will be held at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside service at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Bro. Terry Browder and Bro. Justin Quillen officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 11:50 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Baptist Church.
