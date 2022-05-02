KINGSPORT - Gracie Eleanor Skeens, 85, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at her home. She was an avid gardener and also enjoyed quilting. Gracie was of the Baptist faith and sang in the Rock City Quartet for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Skeens; sons, Ronnie and Bill Skeens; parents, Murphy and Nellie Waycaster.
Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Burchell and Violet McNutt; sons, Kyle “Wayne” Skeens and wife Keva, Kenneth Skeens and wife Jennifer; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Artha Waycaster, Stella Waycaster, and Ganett Stills and husband David Connor; brothers, James Waycaster and wife Brenda, Clifford Waycaster and wife Teresa, Alfred Waycaster and wife Cathy; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Corey Brooks officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15pm to go in procession.
