KINGSPORT - Gracie Eleanor Skeens, 85, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at her home.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Corey Brooks officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15pm to go in procession.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Skeens family.