KINGSPORT – Grace M. Harris Garland, 91 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 19, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, April 26, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ed McLain and Pastor Tim Price officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 pm Tuesday at East TN Cemetery, in Blountville. Pallbearers will be Tony Cavin, T.J. Cavin, Cody Newland, Steve Roberts, Steven Hayes and Gordon Browder. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm.
