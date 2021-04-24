KINGSPORT – Grace M. Harris Garland, 91 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 19, 2021. Born in Keokee, VA, she had lived in Kingsport for most of her life. Grace loved her family, friends and the beach. She was a member of Holy Mountain Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Garland; parents, Tom and Mollie Sampson Harris; siblings, Madge Huffman, Margaret Price, Don Harris, Bill Harris, Hazel Hamilton, Virginia (Net) Crawford and Madline (Matt) Alley; step-children, Danny, Troy and Rodney Garland; step-grandchildren, Wendy and Jamie Garland.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Patricia Cavin and husband Tony; son, David Garland (passed away on April 23, 2021); grandchildren, Tosha and T.J. Cavin and Brittany Newland (Cody); great-grandchildren, Molly, Avery, Lucas, Kora and Lenny; step-grandchildren, Tracy Farmer, Marsha Dameron, Jeff Garland, Little Danny Garland and Kimberly Jellison; several special nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, April 26, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ed McLain and Pastor Tim Price officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 pm Tuesday at East TN Cemetery, in Blountville. Pallbearers will be Tony Cavin, T.J. Cavin, Cody Newland, Steve Roberts, Steven Hayes and Gordon Browder. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Garland family.