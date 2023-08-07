Proverbs 31:28 “Her children arise and call her blessed;”

SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Grace Ellen Hensley Jones, age 78 of Scott County, VA, went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2023, at Holston Valley Hospital. She was born on November 24, 1944, in Scott County, VA to Thomas Farmer and Nannie “Pet” Hensley.

Tags

Recommended for you