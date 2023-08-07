Proverbs 31:28 “Her children arise and call her blessed;”
SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Grace Ellen Hensley Jones, age 78 of Scott County, VA, went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2023, at Holston Valley Hospital. She was born on November 24, 1944, in Scott County, VA to Thomas Farmer and Nannie “Pet” Hensley.
Grace was a member of Catron’s Chapel Church, and she was a founding member of the Kermit Craft Club. She enjoyed quilting and crafting. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, and she had a servant’s heart in which she always went above and beyond to serve others. She always edified others and lifted them up. Her loving nature will continue to live on in the lives of those who knew her.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clayton Hensley, Charlie Hensley, Albert Hensley, and Bill Hensley; sister, Georgia Thacker; and special niece, Tracey Pierson. Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Alvin Jones and wife Freda, and Tommy Jones and wife Missy; grandchildren, Steven Jones, Makayla Jones, and Amanda Jones; great grandson, Caleb Jones: all whom she dearly loved; brothers, J.B. Hensley, and Orville Hensley; sisters, Leona Pierson, Ola Bellamy and husband Harry, Margie Tolley and husband Larry, Virgie Thacker and husband Dan, Phyllis Reynolds and husband Gary; many loving nieces, nephews, and friends; and special nieces, Penny Pierson, and Christina Thacker ‘Her Uber Drivers’; and her fur baby, Lucky.
Grace was laid to rest on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery with pastor Larry Tolley serving as officiant. Tony Bellamy, Trevor Bellamy, Roger Hensley, Brandon Hensley, Daniel Thacker, and Steven Jones served as pallbearers. Scott Hensley, Greg Bellamy, JR Hensley, and Dennis Hensley served as honorary pallbearers.
Carter Trent / Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Jones family.