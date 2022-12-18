KINGSPORT - Grace Crawford, 102, of Kingsport, passed at her residence on December 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, after proudly reaching the age of 102. She was a Lone Star Community resident since age 3 years. Grace was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She managed the Temple Star School lunchroom for eleven years and enjoyed feeding the students and staff. Grace was a homemaker, cook, baker, and gardener extraordinaire who loved being on her riding lawn mower. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and mamaw. She was a great friend to her neighbors and others beyond her community. Grace was a member of Washington Chapter Order of Eastern Star with her husband Rufus, holding numerous offices and traveling the state of Tennessee. In later years she enjoyed traveling with friends and cousins and was at ease behind the wheel. Some of her happiest times were sharing her life stories and the historical changes during that time, endearing her to her daughter and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Crawford; infant sons, Ernest and Edward Crawford; brother, W.K. (Jack) Morelock and wife Alaine; baby sister, Onnie Belle; son-in-law, Edward Brown; and nephew, Jackie Morelock.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Brenda Brown; grandchildren, Darren Light and fiancé Penny Odum, Devona Rotenberry and husband Hans; great-grandchildren, Lakin McVey (Colton), Bryson Light, Astrid Rotenberry, Zander Rotenberry; great-great granddaughter, Amelia McVey; niece, Charma Powell; and great-nephew, Travis Powell.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Jeff Strong and Rev. Paul Overbay officiating.
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Greg Jones, Bryson Light, Darren Light, Colton McVey, Marty Phillips, Travis Powell, Hans Rotenberry, and Zander Rotenberry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood St, Kingsport, TN, 37660 or Shriner’s Hospital For Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.