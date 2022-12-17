Grace B. Crawford Dec 17, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Grace B. Crawford, 102, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Grace B. Crawford Condolence Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you