Gorman Waddell Feb 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Gorman Waddell, of Kingsport died at his home on Saturday, February 13, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Hamlett Dobson Arrangement Kingsport Date Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.