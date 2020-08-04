Gordon McGaha Aug 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gordon McGaha, 67, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the McGaha family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Gordon Mcgaha Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Police respond to serious crash on Interstate 26 Hawkins Police Blotter: Mount Carmel woman finds fugitive in her garage Kingsport school system stays with Epi Curves for return to in-person learning Pride, toughness carried LPD to multiple state championships Hawkins schools beginning the school year Aug. 17 'in the red' Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.