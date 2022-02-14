Gordon Kenneth Travis, 87, passed away on February 13, 2022, after living with Alzheimer’s disease. Gordon was born in Detroit, Michigan and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 2. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega, ANAK, Koseme Society, Phi Delta Epsilon, and Editor of the Blue Print annual. In 1955, Gordon went to work at Eastman Chemical Products in plastics sales. While in college, Gordon met Betty Almond, and in 1956 they married and started their 65-year marriage together. Gordon’s job took them from Kingsport, to New York, Philadelphia, Dayton, and then back to Kingsport in 1970. In 1994, Gordon retired after 37 years with Eastman. After retirement, he worked tirelessly for Kingsport Habitat for Humanity, both leading and working on construction teams that built numerous houses. Gordon was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, where he served as an elder and a deacon, taught communicants class, and served on many other committees. He enjoyed golf, fishing, being with his family at Boone Lake, spending time with his grandchildren, and taking special vacations. Gordon loved his family unconditionally, was a kind gentleman, and smiled and whistled throughout his entire life.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Winifred and Kenneth Travis, and his sisters Irene Travis Young and Helen Laura Travis. He is survived by his wife, Betty Almond Travis, sister, Jean Travis Girard, daughters Beth Travis Felvey and Tricia Travis Kenny, son-in-laws Forest Felvey and Greg Kenny, and grandchildren Emily Felvey, Bryce Kenny, and Seth Kenny.
A family inurnment service will take place at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Gordon’s family would like to thank special caregiver Carmen Taylor and the staff at Steadman Hill for their outstanding care of the man they affectionately called the Mayor.
Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 100 West Church Circle, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660, Habitat for Humanity, 750 East Main Street, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660, or the charity of one’s choice.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.