Gordon Edward Morley, Jr., 66, formerly of Kingsport, went home peacefully to be with Jesus on December 17, 2021 in Florida.
Gordon retired from Walt Disney World in 1990.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Dorothy Morley, Sr., and his sisters Connie Larkins and Charlotte Wright.
Gordon is survived by his sister Judy Matthews, brothers-in-law Harold Wright and Ronnie Larkins, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside memorial at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.