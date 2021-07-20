Goldie Williams Harris, 93, peacefully entered into her eternal rest on Saturday, July 17, 2021 with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harris; parents, Squire Williams and Alice Williams; brothers, Claude, Curtis, Carl and Hagan Williams; and sisters, Edna Vaughn and Georgia Fleming.
Goldie is survived by her son, Ronald Harris (Sandy); daughter, Sandra Hambrick; grandson, Jason Wynn (Casie); granddaughters, Shannon Crawford (Jon) and Tonya Johnson (Brian); great-grandsons, Joshua Alley (Samantha), Tyler Crawford, Brochton Crawford and Lucas Johnson; great-granddaughter, Bailey Wynn; and great-great-granddaughter, Harper Alley.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Richard Hilton officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday at Gunnings Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38107, www.stjude.org/donate, or to Smoky Mountain Hospice, 406 Ferrell Ave. #1 Kingsport, TN 37663.
