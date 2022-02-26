NORTON, VA – Goldie Herron Burton, 96, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Bristol, Va. She was a daughter of the late William McKinley Herron and Rosie Belle Caudill Herron. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson “Doc” Burton; five children, Terry Burton, Gregory Burton, Timothy Burton, Nancy Knudsen and Shelia Burton; seven siblings, Junior Ray Herron, Harvey Herron, Clyde Herron, Paul Herron, Anne Gilliam and twin infants, Donald and Donna Herron. She attended the Norton Church of God and was considered the matriarch of the Burton family.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Stallard and her husband Doug of Wise, Va., Robert Jeff Burton and his wife Betty of Coeburn, Va., Janice Mickles of Appalachia, Va., Brian Burton and his wife Helen of Big Stone Gap, Va., Robin Hubbard and her husband Wesley of Bristol, Va.; thirty-one grandchildren including a special granddaughter, Tina Balthis and a special grandson Billy Tootill; sixty great and great great grandchildren; three sisters, Ruby Ellen Clark of Wise, Va., Margie Wyatt of Norton, Va. and Sue Hopkins of Wise, Va.; several nieces and nephews; special extended family members, Charles Hubbard, Randy Collins and Pat Collins.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Burton family.