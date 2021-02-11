BLACKWATER, VA - Goldia E. Speer, age 105, of Blackwater, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Wexford House in Kingsport, TN.
She was born in the Purchase Ridge Community near Duffield, VA, on October 5, 1915 to the late Monroe and Oma (Tomlinson) Qualls. She lived her whole life in Blackwater, VA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Speer, seven brothers, Earnest, Ora, Bill, Odell, Larry, Bobby and Monroe Qualls, Jr., and by four sisters, Sue Bumgardner, Virginia Hubbard, Diane Neidal and Venice Bledsoe.
She is survived by her son, Charles Speer and his wife Lou, of Columbia, SC; three grandchildren, Charles M. Speer and wife Tonya, Kim Pipkin and Angie Liscusky and husband Scott, all of Columbia, SC; nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Claude Qualls of Shreveport, LA, and Kenny Qualls of Indianapolis, IN; three sisters, June Houston, Brenda Sparks and Angie Jarrett, all of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 13, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a limited capacity in the building and masks will be required. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Speer Cemetery, located at 1036 Canton Road, Blackwater, VA, 24263.
Pallbearers will be Kim Pipkin, Kobie, Riley and Scott Liscusky, Jeremy and Patrick Speer.
