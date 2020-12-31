ROGERSVILLE - Golda Jean Payne Henry, age 78, of Rogersville passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a member of Hickory Cove Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Henry was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Edward Henry; father, Bert Payne; mother, Eugenia Brockmann Wolfe.
She is survived by her sons, George E. Henry and wife, Jill, Scottie L. Henry and wife, Sandy and Randy Henry, all of Rogersville; grandchildren, Brooke McDaniel and husband, Jacob, Morgan Henry, Ashley Henry, Alex Henry, Jade Henry and Austin Henry; great-grandchildren, Kane, Eli and Eden McDaniel; brother, George B. Payne and wife, Faye of Mobile, AL; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 2, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tommy Seals officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Henry family.