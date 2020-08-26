Glynda May Bartley, 67, was called away by the Lord on August 13, 2020 in her home peacefully.
She was a longtime resident of Kingsport, TN and formerly of Clintwood, VA. She retired from Kingsport Answering Service after over 20 years of service.
She was the daughter of the late Arizona Stanley and sister of the late Eugene Stanley.
She is survived by her sister Mary R. “Polly” Montgomery; son, Brian Stanley; daughter, Beth Miller; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday August 28, 2020, from Springdale Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN. Pastor Alan Buckles officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 5 p.m. until the time of service.