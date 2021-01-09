KINGSPORT - Glorida “Arlene” Salyer, 68, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 17, 1952 in Kingsport, TN and resided in and around the area all of her life. She graduated from Church Hill High School in 1970. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and proud Mamaw. She most enjoyed spending time with friends, her brothers and sisters and their families, and especially spoiling her two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Howe Ramey; mother, Helen Ruth Ramey; brothers, Danny and Ronnie Ramey; and sisters, Ellen Ramey and Darlene Barnett.
Arlene is survived by her husband of 47 inseparable years, Douglas “Doug” Salyer; daughter, Tonya (Brock) Binkley of Katy, TX; two grandchildren, Cole and Lane Binkley of Katy, TX; brothers, Ivan (Terri) Ramey, Randy Ramey, and Tim Ramey; and sisters, Kay (Junior) Elkins, Mary Salyers, Helen (Larry) Hensley, Rhonda (Sam) Crawford, Lisa (Mickey) Parker, and April (Donnie) Goins.
Due to COVID restrictions we cannot do a funeral at this time. A private graveside service will be held at East Tennessee Cemetery, also known as Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Elder Oscar Irvin officiating.
A special thanks to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the family that donated their son’s liver to give my mom 15 more wonderful years of life with her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.