BRISTOL, TN - Gloria Merrill Hauk, age 97 of Bristol, TN passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023 at Oakmont at Gordon Park. Gloria was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. During WWII she worked for Army Intelligence Division at Fort Douglas, UT where she met and later married Gordon Hauk March 15, 1946 at Fort Douglas Chapel where her parents married in 1918. Upon Gordon’s discharge from the Army, he brought his bride to Tennessee where they lived happily. She worked for 42 years as executive secretary and HR manager at Tri-City Bank, later 1st Virginia Bank before retiring in 1990. She enjoyed being family matriarch, playing in many bridge groups, and was an active member of Blountville Methodist Church. She travelled extensively throughout the United States and Canada with friends and family (visiting 49 of the 50 states).
She was the proud mother of one son Ron Hauk (Sandy) of Haymarket, VA, granddaughter Tracy Shiplett (Chris) of Arlington, VA, grandson Brian Hauk (Lauren) of Richmond, VA and the joys of her life her four great-grandchildren Audrey Shiplett, Olivia Shiplett, Judson Hauk and Tanner Hauk.
Among her thoughts were these on death and life, “When death comes, I shall depart not as a cynic, for the mystery of life and consciousness has been mine to experience. I crawled; I walked; I ran. I saw the sights; I heard the sounds; I thought the thoughts; I felt the feelings. I dreamed; I desired; I planned. I won; I lost. I laughed; I cried; I loved; I was loved. And I learned that without sorrow there is no joy--that’s the deal. When death comes, my departure will be as the end to a visit.”
A memorial church service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Blountville Methodist Church with Laura Plaster, Pastor officiating. A reception to follow at the church.
lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blountville United Methodist Church Fund P.O. Box 686, Blountville, TN 37617 in her memory.