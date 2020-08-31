CLARKSVILLE - Gloria Jane Maultbay, 77, joined her husband in Heaven on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born on September 17, 1942 to Roland and Gertrude King, Gloria was a native of the Baltimore, Maryland area. In 1960, she met and wed the love of her life, James “Jim” Maultbay, a contractor then working in Maryland. Together they relocated to his native Appalachia where Gloria and Jim would settle and raise five children in Kingsport, Tennessee.
The husband and wife both worked to support their young family, with Gloria taking a job as a kitchen worker at Indian Path Hospital. There, patients got a taste of the delicious home cooked meals Gloria fed her own family. This was in character for Gloria, as she loved to take care of other people and make them feel comfortable and welcome. Her empathy also extended to animals, and Gloria loved to play with and spoil the many dogs, cats, birds, and fish she kept over the years.
But Gloria’s greatest joy was her children, a joy which only expanded with the birth of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved to hug, kiss, and play wrestle. Everyone in the family loved “Mom” or “Mamaw” for the funny jokes she’d tell or the silly faces she would make in evoking a smile or a grin. Even her coworkers at Indian Path Hospital loved Gloria for the pranks she would pull to boost morale. She always said how important it was to let those in your life know you loved them, and hardly a day passed when Gloria didn’t make those in her life laugh. With the laughter and smiles, she shared with friends and family, Gloria was saying, “I love you.”
Her spirit of love and laughter is all the more impressive considering the hardships and heartaches she faced. The greatest of these came in 2013 when her beloved husband and lifelong companion, Jim, passed away. Gloria loved her family left on earth, but she longed to see her husband in God’s glory. With her passing, her family takes solace knowing that their beloved Mamaw and Papaw are reunited again, building a home in Heaven and almost certainly sharing a laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Maultbay; parents Roland and Marie King; several brothers and sisters; sons-in-law, David Colson and Danny Reed; and a grandson, Bryan Poirier.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy D. Maultbay and wife Phyllis, Brian Maultbay and wife Rhonda, Lori Clark, Shannon Maultbay and wife Laura, and Lona Reed; grandchildren: Rachel, Phillip and wife Samantha, Amber and husband Joey, Kristin and husband Johnnie, Brittany and husband Dave, Isabella, Keith, Haley, Hannah, Jacob, and Michelle; great grandchildren: Promise, Ryan, Alexis, Cayden, Liam, Harper, Kameron, Iris, Sophia, Keegan, Greyson, Amelia, Finnigan, and two more on the way; and sister Carolyn Carter.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Gloria will be laid to rest immediately following the visitation.
Online condolences may be made to the Maultbay family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Maultbay family.