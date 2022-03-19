KINGSPORT - Gloria B. Hunt, age 74, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones, on March 15, 2022; from complications arising from congestive heart failure and sepsis.
Gloria was born in Adrian, Georgia on April 23, 1947. A graduate from the University of Georgia, she spent her career teaching at Denham Springs Junior High School in Louisiana. Married to Daniel Kenneth Hunt for 50 years, she was a caring and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. An animal lover at heart, compassion, honor and integrity were important traits to her. Simple pleasures brought her great joy, like spending time with her family, reading a book, watching Jeopardy, or doing the daily puzzles in the newspaper. After retirement, she enjoyed regularly attending concerts and was an avid fan of all things Eagles and Don Henley.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Tasia Barwick and her loving husband Daniel Kenneth Hunt. She is survived by her son Brian Hunt and wife Terri Hunt; son John Hunt; and three grandchildren Brennan, Ashley, and Amber Hunt.
Grief is the price we pay for love. How lucky we are to have someone so precious to us, that makes saying goodbye so difficult. As the pain passes, the beauty of our memories will remain.
