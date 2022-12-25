KINGSPORT - Gloria Ann Johnson, age 82, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2022 at Holston Valley Hospice in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born in Cordele, Georgia, the daughter of the late Royce Banks of West Palm Beach Florida and Elma Parker of Albany Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest brother, Waymon Banks, of Leesburg, Georgia.
Gloria was a Christian and alumni of Georgia State University. She owned her own Travel Business Tour Your World of Riverdale Georgia and traveled the world extensively. She was married to the former John D. Johnson of Equality, Alabama who died July 1, 2014. Gloria was a 5th generation direct descendant of Thomas Preston, Sr. of Virginia an Over the Mountain Man.
She is survived by her son, John A. (Johnny) Johnson and his wife Donna, of Kingsport, Tennessee; her grandson, Charles Johnson, of Kingsport, Tennessee; and her granddaughter Brittany Lyons, of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Bradley, Alex, Tristian, and Jarret Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia; and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Richard Issacs officiating. A Private Interment be held in Section H at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to express they’re thanks to all the Ballad Health workers and Tennessee Cancer Center and Home Instead and Orchard View Rehabilitation caregivers for all the love and care that was shown.