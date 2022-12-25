KINGSPORT - Gloria Ann Johnson, age 82, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2022 at Holston Valley Hospice in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born in Cordele, Georgia, the daughter of the late Royce Banks of West Palm Beach Florida and Elma Parker of Albany Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest brother, Waymon Banks, of Leesburg, Georgia.

Gloria was a Christian and alumni of Georgia State University. She owned her own Travel Business Tour Your World of Riverdale Georgia and traveled the world extensively. She was married to the former John D. Johnson of Equality, Alabama who died July 1, 2014. Gloria was a 5th generation direct descendant of Thomas Preston, Sr. of Virginia an Over the Mountain Man.

