KINGSPORT - Glinda Gail Johnson, 57, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on October 25, 2022.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Rex McMurray officiating.

