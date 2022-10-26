Glinda Gail Johnson Oct 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Glinda Gail Johnson, 57, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on October 25, 2022.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Rex McMurray officiating.Burial will follow at Herman United Methodist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Mason Cardwell, John Hardie, Tony Shipley, Caleb Wallen, Chad Robinson and Paul Robinson.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pallbearer Cardwell Christianity Kingsport Funeral Service Burial Tony Shipley John Hardie Recommended for you