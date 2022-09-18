Glenna Yvonne (Baker) Bartley Sep 18, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Glenna Yvonne (Baker) Bartley, age 71, of Kingsport, passed away on September 17, following an extended illness.A memorial service will be held in her honor at Indian Springs Baptist Church’s worship center on September 19 at 6:30pm. Receiving of friends to follow.Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Bartley family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Service Funeral Home Kingsport Glenna Yvonne Pass Away Worship Honor Recommended for you