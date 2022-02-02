BIG STONE GAP, VA - Glenna Eve Varner, 76, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Russell County Medical Center in Lebanon, Va.
She grew up in Pound, Va. and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was of Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Catherine (Cox) Mullins; and siblings, Jerry Mullins, Jean Mullins and Diane Mullins.
Surviving are her children, Patricia Meredith (Wally), Cathy Neeley, and Eddie Carter, all of Big Stone Gap, Va. and Jeanne Harwood (Kevin), Vero Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Briana Meredith, Krista Meredith, Amanda Hopson, Alissa Hatfield, Sierra Neeley, Savannah Neeley, Catherine Harris, Rachel Harris, Cassandra Holbrook, Brian Underwood, Ashley Fultz and Dianna Fultz; ten great grandchildren; siblings, Willie Mullins, Pound, Va., Mark Mullins (Becky), Clintwood, Va., Cecil Mullins (Patsy), Coeburn, Va., Emma Lou Boggs, Duffield, Va. and Pauline Mullins, Lebanon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Lonnie Brooks officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00am on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Glencoe Cemetery. The family and friends will assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:30am Friday to go in procession.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Varner’s family.
