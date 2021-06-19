KINGSPORT - Glenna B. Bowen, 81, of Kingsport, passed away June 18, 2021 at her home in Colonial Heights. She was born in Gaffney, S.C. on October 23, 1939. Glenna attended High School in Spartanburg, S.C. and after graduation she continued her education by attending Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C., where she earned her degree in Chemistry. She moved to Kingsport to work for Eastman Kodak, ECPI. After a very successful career, Glenna retired in 1994 as a Market Manager. She was a long-time member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church and served two terms as an Elder.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Paul K. Bowen; brother, E.C. Burnett III of Spartanburg, SC and several nieces and nephews. She has two very special “sisters they called themselves”, Susan Baxter and Vicky Christian, who were at her side through her illness showing the true meaning of friendship.
Glenna chose not to have a funeral and will be inurned in the Columbarium located at her church.
Memorial gifts may be made to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663 or Shades of Grace UMC, 213 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37662
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Glenna Bowen.