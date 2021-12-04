KINGSPORT - Glenn W. Haynes, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021.
He was born May 7, 1931, in Scott County, VA to the late James and Delphia Pierson Haynes.
Glenn was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He graduated from Shoemaker High School in 1948, and was a founding member of Christ Fellowship.
He directed choirs and congregational singing over the years and also sang in several quartets. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Hammond Post #3.
Glenn retired from Mead Corporation as a fork lift trainer with over 43 years of service.
His greatest enjoyment in life was spending quality time with his family. He also enjoyed attending church, flea markets, southern gospel music concerts, gardening and yard work.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters; grandson, Timothy Haynes.
Left to cherish Glenn’s memory are his loving wife of 71 years, Gladys Gray Haynes; daughters, Deborah Winegar (Darrell), Darla Cline (William) and Donna Jones (Clyde); son, David G. Haynes; grandchildren, Shane and Shelley Winegar, Kelley Goins and Brittany Hite; great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Scarlet and Victor; great-great-grandchild, Roxas McKnight; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 6, 2021, 4:00-5:45 pm at Christ Fellowship.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Derek Harden and former Pastor Greg DePriest officiating. Music will be provided by Jason and Tyla Boyd and Larry and Trish Short.
The family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s honor to the American Legion Hammond Post #3, 301 Louis Street, #301, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to Christ Fellowship Church, christfellowship.me
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Glenn W. Haynes and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.