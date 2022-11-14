KINGSPORT - Glenn Varner, age 77, of Kingsport, is now in the arms of Jesus. He passed away on November 6, 2022 in Johnson City.
Glenn was born to Pearl and Everett Litton on March 14, 1945. He went to school at West Greene High School. He married Doreen Varner on October 31, 1965 in Nashville, TN. He graduated from Steed College in Kingsport, TN with a Bachelors Degree in Psychology. He worked as a chemical engineer at Eastman Chemical Company for 37 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force and was awarded Airman of the Month. He was an entertainer and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pear and Everett Litton; 5 brothers; 3 sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Doreen Varner; children, Danny Varner (Anita), Glenda Voight (Paul), Zoola Varner; sister, Kathy Kelly; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
The family of Glenn wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Church Hill Florist, Apostolic Gospel Church Brother and Sister Street, First Apostolic Church Brother and Sister Cody, Goshen Valley Holiness Church, and A.G. Heins Company, Dee and Odell, singers, Anita Goad, Tasha Gragg, and Billy Barrett.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Paul Voight and friends officiating. Graveside service will be held November 19, 2022 in Varner's Mountain Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jack Fields, Darr Lam, Alex Lam, Skyler Varner, Danny Varner, and Bill Voight.