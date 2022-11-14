KINGSPORT - Glenn Varner, age 77, of Kingsport, is now in the arms of Jesus. He passed away on November 6, 2022 in Johnson City.

Glenn was born to Pearl and Everett Litton on March 14, 1945. He went to school at West Greene High School. He married Doreen Varner on October 31, 1965 in Nashville, TN. He graduated from Steed College in Kingsport, TN with a Bachelors Degree in Psychology. He worked as a chemical engineer at Eastman Chemical Company for 37 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force and was awarded Airman of the Month. He was an entertainer and never met a stranger.

