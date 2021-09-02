SURGOINSVILLE – Glenn “Ray” Toney, 70, went to his eternal Home on Monday morning, August 16, 2021, following an extended illness. He was born in Sullivan County, TN on January 17, 1951 and was a Vietnam Veteran for the U.S. Army. Ray worked at Tennessee Eastman Contractor for over 30 years and lived in Tennessee all his life. He was preceded in death by parents, Maxine Darnell and Donald J. Darnell. Ray is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie Toney; brother, Jeff Darnell, daughter, Brandy Mallory, Granddaughters, Brittanie Toney, Madison Mallory, and Kylie Smith; two great-grandsons, Dallas Morgon and Axel Morgon; mother-in-law, Helen Bullock, sister-in-law, Zella Alley, brother- in-law, Robert Bullock; several nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at 3832 Stanley Valley Rd., Surgoinsville, TN on September 11, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.