NORTON, VA - George Glenn Hill, 101, went to be with his Lord & Savior, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. Glenn was a member of Wise Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 78 years Lucy "Bea" Hill, his son Larry Joe Hill, his grandson Anthony "Tony" Hill, great grandson, Jared Anthony Hill and his parents Emory & Stella Hill.
Glenn is survived by his two daughters, Judith H. Bellamy and her husband Frank of Gate City, VA, and Deborah H. Collins and her husband Steve of Wise, VA; daughter-in-law, Brenda Clisso Hill of Norton, VA; grandsons, Randall Kevin Hill of Chattanooga, TN, Jason Todd Combs and his wife Laura of Raleigh, NC; Matthew Judd Collins and his wife Stephanie of Wise, VA, Mark Jordan Collins and his wife Megan of Galax, VA; great grandchildren, Caleb Hill and Evan Hill of Wise, VA, Molly Combs and Emily Combs of Raleigh, NC.
Glenn was a member of Wise Baptist Church. He was a World War Two Navy veteran. He worked for Nard's Appliance & Furniture Company for 35 + years. He opened Glenn Hill's Sporting Goods in Norton, where he sold hunting & fishing licenses and equipment. Hunters and Fishermen came to rely on him for all their needs and advice. He was a lifetime member of the Norton Lions Club having joined in April 1960. He spearheaded the Christmas Big Heart and still delivered Christmas Big Heart Baskets until he was 97 years old. He also sold Lions Club mops and brooms, as well as Fruitcakes at Christmas. He was in charge of helping many get new glasses when they needed them. He was a member of the Old Dominion Sportsman Association and helped raise money to stock many of the lakes and streams in Wise County, and taught Hunter Safety Classes. He was a charter member of The Virginia Generals that donated money for scholarships to Clinch Valley College and later University of Virginia's College at Wise. He was a direct descendent of Napoleon Hill.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 Friday, April 9th at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10th at the Hill Family Cemetery on Powell River Road in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.