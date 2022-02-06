KINGSPORT - Glenn Roller, of Kingsport, has gone home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 4, 2022 after 91.5 very full years of his life.
Glenn was born in the Kingsport community and contributed back to the area his entire life. He worked as a carpenter for the Kingsport Press for more than 40 years. He enjoyed his work but also had other passions. He loved working with his hands, riding horses, farming, and spending time with his family. Above all, Glenn was a man of God who served the Lord in all he did. He shared God’s love with everyone he knew. Glenn’s loss leaves a large hole in our hearts, but we know that Heaven has gained another angel.
He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Wave Roller; brother, Gene Roller; grandson, Stacy Surgenor; son-in-law, Danny Surgenor; and best friend, Calvin Powell.
Glenn is survived by his daughter, Pat Roller Surgenor; son, Marty Roller and wife Linda; grandchildren, Mark Surgenor and wife Kerri, Brent Roller and wife Samantha, Angelica Roller, Louann Harris and husband, Justin, and Misty Morris and husband, Chuck; great-grandchildren, Morgan Surgenor, Shelby Roller, Anna Claire Surgenor and Madalyn Morris; sister, Jewel Snodgrass and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor David Castle and Pastor Jerry Manis officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those attending the graveside should meet at the cemetery at 12:45pm.
Pallbearers will be Brent Roller, Mark Surgenor, Phill Light, Fred Roller, Ivan Light and Mike Nunley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillcrest Bible Mission, 3822 Bonita Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
