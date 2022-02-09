KYLES FORD - Glenn H. Dickens, age 84, of Kyles Ford, passed away on February 8, 2022. He was married to Patsy Francisco Dickens for 61 years. He worked for Zayre Corp. as Regional Director. Glenn had no religious affiliation. He believed in the Golden Rule and lived this all his life. Glenn was a good man.
He is survived by: His wife of 61 years; Patsy Francisco Dickens, Children; Michael Dickens, Greg & Sarah Dickens, Jeff & Kim Dickens, Angela & Greg Hale and Lisa & Don Michaelis; Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral service, just a gathering of immediate family.