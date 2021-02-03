GATE CITY, VA - Glenn George Edmonds, 86 of Gate City, VA passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at his residence.
The family will receive friends at Gate City Funeral Home on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Benjamin Mauk and Rev. Clayton Williams officiating. Music will be provided by Asia Marshall and Betty Brenon.
A military graveside service will be conducted on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Lawson Confederate Cemetery Gate City, VA. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Family and friends wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. on Friday.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors are asked to wear a face covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
An online guest register is available for the Edmonds family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Glenn George Edmonds.