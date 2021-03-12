As the sun was setting on Thursday, March 11, 2021 our beloved father, Glenn Craft, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
He lived a very accomplished life and dedicated it to serving others. He is a Navy veteran and a 32nd Degree Master Mason, a member of the Masonic Wise Hoge Lodge #8 A.F. & A.M., as well as, a Shriner of the Kazim Temple of Roanoke, Virginia and past president of the Wise County Shriner's Club. He honorably served as a member of the Wise Town Council (1982-1998), Mayor of Wise (1984-1988), and Vice Mayor (1988-1998).
Glenn is preceded in death by his father, Lindsey David Craft and his mother, Lillie Craft; twin brother, Lynn Craft; oldest brother, Delano Craft; and youngest brother, Jerry Craft.
He is survived by sisters, Amy Rolen and Freida Lane; his love, Brenda Craft; daughter, Leigh Ann (“Leigh Anna”) and very special son-in-law Stacy Messer; daughter, Lindsey “Brooklyn” Craft; grandchildren, Taylor Ann Roberts and Chase Roberts; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Everly Fleenor; many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews and his special group of brothers in the “Wednesday Night Crew”.
The family wishes to extend our most heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the many doctors, nurses, and aides who lovingly cared for our father over the years and in his passing.
Masonic services for Glenn Craft will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Jim Collie officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Glenn to the Southwest Virginia Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund - 671 HWY 58 East, Norton, VA 24273. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements