KINGSPORT - Glenn Lawson, 68, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer, with his loving wife and granddaughters by his side. Glenn had served six years in the National Guard Reserve out of Gate City, VA. He worked for the Kingsport Press for ten years before moving to Eastman Chemical Company where he worked until retirement. Glenn was an active member of Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and church community. He loved all church activities but especially enjoyed playing “Santa” at Christmas. One of his talents was “fixing” things and no matter what happened the family motto was “Popaw can fix it” Above all, Glenn loved his faith, his family and his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Ray Lawson and Belva Jean Hamilton, of Nickelsville, VA; brother, Gary Lawson of Gate City.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Robin; daughter, Brandi of Lexington, KY; two very special granddaughters of the home, Laylei and Savannah; sister, Kimberly Loughlin and husband Lewis; several, nieces, nephews and cousins; other special friends Wayne Sanders and James Rose.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the amazing staff of Suncrest Hospice.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport Tennessee. The funeral services will follow with Rocky Johnson officiating and music by nephew Phill Overbey
Graveside services will take place on Friday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church in the Beech Creek Community.