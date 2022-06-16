ROGERSVILLE – Glenn Allen Barker, 60, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Glenn was a lifelong resident of Hawkins Co. He was a proud carpenter until his health declined. Glenn was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, and a dear friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Mateline Barker; daughter, Terra Barker; brother, Ronnie Barker, and Junior Barker.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Melissa Manis; daughter, Shawna Barker Hall; granddaughters, Cheyenne Caps and Brianna Bloomer; grandsons, Jonathan and Nathaniel Hall; brother, Duke Barker; sister, Penny Barker; nieces, Loretta Barker Depew, Crystal Barker, and Hannah Hacker; special sister-in-law, Helen Barker; nephews, Samuel, and Andrew Obermeyer; great niece and nephew; Christa Hurd and Brandon Depew, as well as many extended family members and many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Coffey Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Bradley officiating. Music will be provided by Donnie Lawson. Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Nathaniel Hall, Samuel and Andrew Obermeyer, David Barker, and Paul Justice. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Depew, Tom Justice, Mark Cook, EJ Coffey, Doc Trent, David Hall, Wayne Coffey, Scott Hurd, Rick Barker, and Dana Barker. There will be a family gathering at Loretta’s cabin, 119 Pressman’s Home Rd. Rogersville, TN. after the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home to assist the family with the funeral expenses.
